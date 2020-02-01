Hurify (HUR) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Hurify has traded 118.8% higher against the dollar. One Hurify token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, LATOKEN, CoinMex and YoBit. Hurify has a market cap of $44,652.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hurify Profile

Hurify (CRYPTO:HUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify.

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDEX, LATOKEN, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

