Hush (HUSH) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $352,967.00 and $422.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00716028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00119837 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00118438 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002068 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001303 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,276,618 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.