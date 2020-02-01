Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Director Purchases C$10,320.00 in Stock

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Director Stephen Edward Bradley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.32 per share, with a total value of C$10,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$134,160.

Shares of HSE stock traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,516. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.67. Husky Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$8.48 and a one year high of C$16.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

HSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.20.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

