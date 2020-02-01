Hydro (HYDRO) Market Cap Achieves $7.19 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $513,703.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BitMart, Upbit and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bittrex, BitForex, IDAX, IDEX, Fatbtc, DEx.top, BitMart, Upbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

