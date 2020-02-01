Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Up 14% Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $13,484.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bgogo, DDEX and OKEx.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bgogo and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

