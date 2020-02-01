Hyper Speed Network Price Up 259.1% Over Last 7 Days (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Hyper Speed Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and MXC. Hyper Speed Network has a market cap of $170,856.00 and approximately $11,307.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded 259.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network's total supply is 940,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,977,866 tokens. Hyper Speed Network's official website is www.hsn.link. Hyper Speed Network's official message board is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019.

The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and MXC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Speed Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Speed Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

