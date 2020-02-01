HyperCash (HC) 1-Day Volume Hits $30.12 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $74.63 million and approximately $30.12 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00017873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bit-Z, Allcoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.95 or 0.03004798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,498,911 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, HitBTC, Huobi, TOPBTC, EXX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Bithumb, Coinnest, Cryptopia, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

