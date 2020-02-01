HyperExchange (HX) Price Tops $0.0169 on Exchanges

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $69.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.02946037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00193766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash.

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

