Hyperion (HYN) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $20.95 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bibox, Hotbit and Bgogo. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.08 or 0.02952279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

