HyperQuant (HQT) Market Cap Hits $40,055.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $40,055.00 and approximately $176,032.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Kryptono, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.02984846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00193711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00120936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kryptono, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

