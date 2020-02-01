Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.42 ($10.95).

IBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale set a €10.90 ($12.67) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

About Iberdrola

