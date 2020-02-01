Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ichor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,639,000 after purchasing an additional 180,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ichor by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,071. Ichor has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $751.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.67 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

