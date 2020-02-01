Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Icon by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Icon by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Icon by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Icon by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.89.

ICLR stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

