Iconiq Lab Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $707,143.00 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market capitalization of $707,143.00 and approximately $369.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001951 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 177.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

