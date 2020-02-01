IDEX Membership (IDXM) Market Cap Hits $241,319.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $241,319.00 and approximately $489.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for approximately $120.66 or 0.01285000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.48 or 0.05874323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010750 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDXM is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

