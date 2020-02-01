iExec RLC Market Capitalization Tops $54.11 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00007227 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, Bittrex and HitBTC. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $54.11 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.02971675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC’s launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

