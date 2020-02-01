Ifoods Chain (IFOOD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,792.00

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Ifoods Chain has a market cap of $177,429.00 and approximately $3,792.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ifoods Chain has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ifoods Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and Allcoin.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.02946037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00193766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL. Ifoods Chain’s official website is www.ifoodschain.io. Ifoods Chain’s official message board is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News.

Ifoods Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ifoods Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ifoods Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

