Ifoods Chain Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (IFOOD)

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Ifoods Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin and FCoin. Ifoods Chain has a market cap of $172,477.00 and approximately $3,791.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ifoods Chain has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ifoods Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.01 or 0.02976237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ifoods Chain Token Profile

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. The official website for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io. Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL. The official message board for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News.

Ifoods Chain Token Trading

Ifoods Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ifoods Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ifoods Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ifoods Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ifoods Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.