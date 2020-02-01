IG Gold Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $3,772.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IG Gold has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One IG Gold token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and TRX Market.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and TRX Market. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.