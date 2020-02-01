Ignition Price Down 30.6% Over Last Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Ignition has a total market cap of $103,341.00 and $74.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignition has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046493 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067270 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,452.08 or 1.00712126 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000757 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00051977 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,269,978 coins and its circulating supply is 1,256,805 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

