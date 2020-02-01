IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,796 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.51% of IHS Markit worth $150,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $4,630,430.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at $14,194,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,666,981 shares of company stock valued at $128,784,695. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $81.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.