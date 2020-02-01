IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,392.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $18,392.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Allbit, Bittrex, DDEX and OEX. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, CoinTiger, Allbit, Kucoin, HitBTC, OEX, Bittrex, Gate.io, CoinBene, DDEX, Upbit and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

