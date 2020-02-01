Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.65-8.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.65-8.05 EPS.

ITW traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $174.98. 3,070,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,109. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $182.34. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average is $164.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

