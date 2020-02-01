ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001586 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002505 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 17,755,791 coins and its circulating supply is 16,755,793 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.