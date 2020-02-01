IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,153.75 ($15.18).

IMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised shares of IMI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of IMI traded down GBX 21.50 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,104 ($14.52). 542,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,173.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,057.67. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.41.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

