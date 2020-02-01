Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,241.43 ($29.48).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Brands to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) target price (down previously from GBX 1,900 ($24.99)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,950.80 ($25.66) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,912.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,928.47. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 72.01 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $72.00. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

