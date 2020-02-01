Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.31.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching C$31.38. 1,822,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.97. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$31.07 and a 12-month high of C$40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.4300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

