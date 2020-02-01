Impleum (IMPL) Price Hits $0.0093 on Exchanges

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Impleum has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar. Impleum has a market capitalization of $59,945.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impleum coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043670 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00073192 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Impleum Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 6,702,051 coins and its circulating supply is 6,450,766 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com.

Impleum Coin Trading

Impleum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.