Incent Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11,841.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001433 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Liqui and Tidex. In the last week, Incent has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Incent has a market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $11,841.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.02980287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120838 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

