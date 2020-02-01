indaHash (IDH) Price Down 5% This Week

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Tidex and IDEX. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $298.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, indaHash has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02984482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

indaHash Profile

indaHash was first traded on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex, Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.