indaHash (IDH) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $259.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, Cryptopia and IDEX. In the last week, indaHash has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.66 or 0.02945485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122695 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

indaHash Profile

indaHash was first traded on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tidex, Exrates, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.