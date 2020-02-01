Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,577 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.73% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.26). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.99%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

