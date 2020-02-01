InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $34,922.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InflationCoin has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.01240498 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003959 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

