InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, InflationCoin has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $34,901.00 and $10.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

