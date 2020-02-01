Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Given News Sentiment Rating of -1.50

Media coverage about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a media sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

INFY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,259,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,833,519. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. Infosys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

