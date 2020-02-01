Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 4.35% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2,992.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UOCT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,576. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89.

