Insider Selling: Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) Director Sells 12,083 Shares of Stock

Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) Director Robert Watt Garnett sold 12,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$18,486.99.

Shares of GPR stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.83. 138,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,144. Great Panther Mining Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $255.33 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.17.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$93.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPR shares. Eight Capital cut their price target on Great Panther Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Noble Financial cut their price target on Great Panther Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

