Insolar (INS) Price Hits $0.16

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001738 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Mercatox, Bithumb and Okcoin Korea.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.02968204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Coinrail, Mercatox, Okcoin Korea, Liqui, Binance, Bithumb and OKex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.