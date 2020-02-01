INT Chain Price Tops $0.0179 on Exchanges (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $969,589.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Ethfinex, OKEx and OKEx Korea. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.76 or 0.05935235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00127395 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00034596 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010836 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx Korea, OKEx, CoinEgg and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

