Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,638 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Intel makes up 4.5% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 361,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock worth $4,369,107. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

