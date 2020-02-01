Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 162,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Intel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 52,639 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Insiders sold a total of 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.