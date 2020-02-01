Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.5% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Intel by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 256,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 70,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

