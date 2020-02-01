Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,853 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Intel by 329.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 4.7% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.13 per share, with a total value of $5,011,968.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,968.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

