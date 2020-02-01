Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

