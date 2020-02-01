InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for InterXion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.11. InterXion reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InterXion will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. InterXion had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INXN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. InterXion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in InterXion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in InterXion by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 138,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in InterXion in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in InterXion by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in InterXion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INXN opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. InterXion has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 122.58, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.89.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

