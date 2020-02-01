Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.26 Million

Brokerages expect Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) to report $253.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.82 million. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund posted sales of $285.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $902.53 million, with estimates ranging from $885.55 million to $919.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund.

DHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of DHC opened at $7.72 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

