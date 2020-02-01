Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,174,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 899,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 869,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,876,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 696,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $15.13 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.