Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,072 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 474,420 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,179,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,076,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 306,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,053,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $60.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.