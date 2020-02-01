Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) One Day Volume Hits $3,075.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $6.02 million and $3,075.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.02968204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

