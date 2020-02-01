ION (ION) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,157.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market cap of $539,266.00 and approximately $19,157.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008003 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,464,004 coins and its circulating supply is 12,564,004 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official message board is ion.community. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

